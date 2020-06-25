Laval’s Nicolas Ruccia among 23 goalies at Hockey Canada excellence camp

Hockey Canada is preparing for the 2020-21 season through the use of virtual training camps. Among the camps was a four-day Program of Excellence goaltending camp that took place from June 9-12. The top netminders in the U20, U18 and U17 categories were put through their paces. Typically serving as the initial evaluation stage for summer development and selection camps for Canada’s national men’s teams, the online camp focused on goaltender development and evaluation through online education. Among the U17 participants was Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal Nicolas Ruccia, one of four goalies from Quebec getting a look from Hockey Canada. Ruccia was a first round selection in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft going 17th overall as a selection of the Cape Breton Eagles. Over the course of last season Ruccia earned 15 wins while posting a .928 save percentage and a 2.50 goals against average on the 568 shots he faced. The online sessions featured goaltender development, mental and physical performance, planning for short-term competition, environments for success and embracing the role of a back-up goaltender. “The Program of Excellence goaltending camp is a great opportunity to bring together the top young goaltenders in the country and assist with the development process for these athletes,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada. “Despite the unique nature of this year’s camp and the switch to an online delivery for our programs, we believe all 23 goalies benefited from world-class instruction as we continue to prepare for a new season.” Quebec goalies accounted for one-quarter of the U17 group of a dozen. Ruccia was joined by fellow Quebec Midget AAA goalies Rémi Delafontaine of the Magog Cantonniers and Vincent Filion of the Trois Riviéres Estacades. Rounding out the group was Levis native Charles-Édward Gravel of the Mississauga Senators from the Greater Toronto Hockey League. sports@thesuburban.com
Laval’s Nicolas Ruccia among 23 goalies at Hockey Canada excellence camp
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
