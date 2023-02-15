Laval’s Émilie Fortin and Cynisca Cycling earn win in Spain

Émilie Fortin of Laval continues to compete in professional cycling as she will be riding with Cynisca Cycling for the 2023 campaign. She got off to a rousing start as Fortin and teammates Pauline Allin, Grace Williams, Kyleigh Spearing, Zoe Ta-Perez, Claire Windsor and Maddy Ward took the first edition of the women’s event in the 141km Clásica de Almería in Spain.
On a blustery day with gusty headwinds, the peloton moved slower than the scheduled time at the Clásica de Almería, and the racing remained subdued until late in the day.
After a late puncture for Fortin, the team brought her to the front with teammate Pauline Allin before 25k to go. A failed attack by Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime set up a counter attack from Lucia Ruiz of Eneicat-CM Team-Seguros Deportivos. Fortin and Allin bridged a 20 second gap to Ruiz, and then the trio extended the gap to two minutes heading into the strong northern wind.The chase was slow to organize behind, but finally began closing in the last few kilometers, with World Tour Teams EF-TIBCO and Movistar going full gas. Allin showed what teamwork is all about, burying herself to set up Fortin’s final winning solo, cruising in with a 19 second margin.
This will be Fortin’s fourth season having raced with Liro Sport and Bizkaia Durango. It has been a passionate pursuit for Fortin from the start. “I’ve always loved to ride my bike as soon as I learned how to ride it,” Émilie Fortin said. “A friend in my cross-country team told me she had a discount if I came to a training with her bike team. I did it with my hybrid bike and managed quite well. I learned how to clip over the weekend and next week I was back with a race bike.” ”
Fortin is a mix of a climber and rouleur, which means she’s an all-rounder who can push hard whatever the surface, whatever the elevation and can be strategic in the hard races. Coming back from crashes and Covid, she had an impressive 2022 with several top five finishes in French Cup races and a win at la Charente Maritime. Her goals are to progress in the pro ranks in 2023 and have the capacity to win for herself or help the team. She feels that her capacity for endurance is a big part of her game. “I ‘m good in tough races or in hard conditions,” Fortin said. “I also like stage race and time trial efforts, although I never got a proper run at it in the elite category.”
