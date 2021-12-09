Laval’s Émile Lebrun cards second Golf Quebec bursary

The 8th edition of the Golf Québec/FAEQ Bursary Program awarded $70,000 in individual bursaries ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 each to 26 promising student-golfers. Among the recipients was Laval’s Émile Lebrun who was selected to receive his second Golf Quebec bursary.
The Golf Québec/FAEQ Bursary Program, which was launched in 2014, was born of the two organizations’ shared objective of financially assisting and better mentoring young golfers, while also encouraging them to focus on their academic pursuits. “Golf Québec and the FAEQ are extremely proud of the progress this bursary program has made since its founding,” Jean-Pierre Beaulieu, Executive Director, Golf Québec said. “The guidance and support provided to the bursary recipients over the first seven years of the program have allowed many young golfers to make impressive personal and academic progress and reach promising levels in competition. Many of them have even been selected to Golf Canada’s national team.”
Six donors contributed to this year’s program Claude Chagnon, Fednav, F. Furst Enterprises Ltd., Fondation Roland-Beaulieu, Peacock Family Foundation, and Groupe Park Avenue. Part of the profits from the 2021 Bonneville 808 Challenge also helped fund the Golf Québec/FAEQ Bursary Program. “This is highly motivating for the new bursary recipients who joined the program this year,” Beaulieu said. “It allows them to aspire to high-level performance, including at the international level. I would like to acknowledge the resilience and perseverance of the athletes and their coaches over the past few months, which have been very challenging. They came together as a team to continue pursuing their athletic development. Of course, the success of this program would not be possible without the financial support of our generous donors. I would like to thank them for their loyalty.”
The 14 year-old Lebrun was awarded a $2,000 bursary for academic and athletic success. A member of the club de l’Île de Montréal is studying grade nine through the Virtual High School of Ontario. On the course, Lebrun finished first in the Bantam category at the Provincial Championships. He took second place in the Bantam division at the prestigious Graham Cooke Junior Invitational. Lebrun plans on becoming a golf coach in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.