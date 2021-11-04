Laval’s lost weekend to Rochester

The Laval Rocket were good for one win in three games last week against North Division at Place Bell rivals with a win over the Toronto Marlies but then the Rocket dropped a pair to the Rochester Americans. Laval handled the Marlies 5-0 then lost a pair of squeakers to Rochester 4-3 and 6-5 in overtime, the first OT loss of the season the Rocket has suffered.

Last Wednesday night it was a bit of gong show hockey as the Marlies and Rocket gave referees Cody Beach and Tyson Stewart sore arms from raising them for penalty calls. Toronto logged 129 minutes for 22 infractions and Laval was penalized 82 minutes for 16 infractions. Toronto set that tone early when former Lac St. Louis Lion Alex Biega was handed a match penalty for a check to the head. That led to the league issuing a two game suspension to Biega. The majority of the calls came with 2: 26 left to play when several “discussions” took place to the tune of 147 minutes in minors, majors and misconducts.

On the positive side, Montreal got the only goal they needed when Michael Pezzetta scored 1:49 into play. The Rocket upped their lead to 3-0 with a pair of powerplay tallies 1:16 apart. Louie Belpedio notched his first goal of the campaign to make it 2-0 and Laurent scored his first of two to make it a 3-0 cushion.

Duaphin’s second tally, his sixth of the season, came early in the third for a 4-0 advantage. Jean-Sébastien Dea hit for the Rocket’s fifth goal with just under five minutes remaining in the second. There was no scoring in the third with Cayden Primeau turning aside 11 shots in the final 20 minutes to earn the shutout.

In Friday night’s loss to the Americans, Rochester’s Michael Mersch was good for two goals to pace the visitors to the win. Laval kept getting to within one of Rochester but just couldn’t notch the equalizer. On Laval’s third goal scored by captain Xavier Ouellet, goalie Cayden Primeau picked up an assist on the play.

Saturday’s contest saw the Rocket rally in the third to close a two goal gap and force overtime. Trailing the Americans 5-3 the Rocket struck for two in a 50 second span. Jesse Ylönen made it 5-4 with a powerplay goal at 14:42 then Dea fired in the equalizer at 15:32.

There was no joy in OT as Oskari Laaksonen beat Michael McNiven 3:47 into the extra session giving Rochester the sweep of the two game set.

Laval is on the road this weekend taking on the Syracuse Crunch Saturday and then the Utica Comets on Sunday. Cole Caufield, freshly dispatched to the Rocket will look to contribute to the cause while Alex Belzile has been drawn up to the Canadiens. Belzile joins Michael Pezzetta who made his NHL debut Tuesday night at the Bell Centre against Detroit.

Laval returns home for a trio of matches next week as they face Belleville Wednesday night at 7:30, then take on the Bridgeport Islanders Friday for a 7 pm meeting and close out the week with a 1:00 pm matinee as they host the Utica Comets.