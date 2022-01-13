Laval’s Leylah Fernandez sensational season garners accolades

It was a breakout season for Laval’s Leylah Fernandez and it did not go unnoticed as she has earned some yearend recognition for her campaign. First Tennis Canada tapped Fernandez as the Female Player of the year for a second consecutive year, Singles Player of the Year and the Most Improved Player of the Year.
Following that the 19 year-old Fernandez was selected as the 2021 Bobbie Rosenfeld Award presented by the Canadian Press to the country’s best female athlete. “I’m very honored to be amongst these athletes who’ve done so much for women’s sports, and their respective sports, and even outside of their sports,” Leylah Fernandez said. “Growing up, I’ve read about (last year’s winner, soccer star Christine Sinclair) in the news. I’ve seen how much she’s accomplished, and I’m honored to have my name right beside hers.”
She is the sixth tennis player to win te award since it was created in 1932, joining Carling Bassett-Seguso (1983, 1985), Helen Kelesi (1989, 1990), Aleksandra Wozniak (2009), Eugenie Bouchard (2013, 2014) and Bianca Andreescu (2019). “Leylah is so deserving of this prestigious award,” Michael Downey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Canada said. “At such a young age, she rolled over three Top 10 players to reach the US Open final. She may not have gotten the result she wanted but her on-court performance was simply brilliant. And her post-match speech about September 11th was for the ages, as she endeared herself to New Yorkers forever. Leylah is the real deal, and she will inspire the next generation of young players across the country to pick up a racquet through the rest of this decade and beyond.”
On the court she earned her first WTA career title at the WTA 250 Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico in March. Fernandez was a solid performer with Team Canada; she had two wins at the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs in April in Canada’s 4-0 victory over Serbia. She earned the recognition of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) as she was presented with the Heart Award.
The pinnacle of her season came at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, NY where her improbable run thrilled not only the nation but the world. Fernandez stunned fans as she swept aside four seeded players, including top five players Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. By reacing the final Fernandez became only the second Canadian to achieve that feat joining Bianca Andreescu wo was in the 2019 final. When all was said and done for the season, Fernandez had climbed to the 24th spot in the WTA rankings.
“Leylah definitely proved this year, and especially at the US Open, that she could rank among the best in the world,” said Sylvain Bruneau, Head of Women’s Professional and Transition Tennis at Tennis Canada. “So many fans discovered a relentless and passionate competitor who fights for every single ball and displays a nice blend of power, intelligence and athleticism on the court. She also showed that she was the full package with her genuine and inspiring speeches after her matches.”
