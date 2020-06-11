At the eleventh edition of the La Capitale Bursary Program, which is run by the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (QFAE), La Capitale Insurance and Financial Group CEO and board president Jean St-Gelais reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Quebec’s student-athletes. During the Facebook Live ceremony 21 individual bursaries worth a total of $80,000 were awarded. Among the recipients were artistic gymnast Laurie Denommée and Joseph Phan, a figure skater out of the Laval Figure Skating Club. The 19 year old Denommée earned a $4,000 bursary for perseverance while Phan was presented with a $4,000 award for academic and athletic success. Denommée was part of the silver medal winning team at March’s Gymnix International held in Montreal. Several injuries have kept her on the sidelines from several competitions but Denommée has been keeping up with her distance studies at the CEGEP level in human sciences. Once back to training, it was as if she had never missed a beat as Denommée learned new movements, executing them flawlessly. Working with a choreographer, Denommée combines strength and elegance to deliver a powerful routine. Denommée has her eyes on earning a spot on Team Canada for the 2021 Tokyo Games. When it comes to her future career course, Denommée plans to study to become a lawyer or perhaps something in the field of sports. Phan, 18 years of age, came third in last November’s Skate Canada Challenge and was fourth at the Canadian Championships. Phan has finished his time at Northview Heights Secondary School and plans to study psychology a York University and also has an interest in studying cinematography. He executes difficult jumps, while keeping an artistic edge as if had been an easy accomplishment. Phan is working at being more self-confident in his performances and is looking to land a quadruple jump, his long term goal is having the opportunity to compete n Olympic ice.
Laval’s Laurie Denommée and Joseph Phan earn accolade for scholastic and athletic efforts
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
