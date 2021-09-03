Laval’s Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open’s third round of play

Laval’s Leylah Fernandez came up with the biggest win of her young career as she dispatched defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka coming back from being a set down at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 18 year-old Fernandez won 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, to move on to the Round of 16 of a major for the first time. Fernandez who is ranked 73rd in the world rallied in the second set to take the tiebreaker 7-2 and built on that momentum to claim the match taking the third set 6-4.
In her on court interview post-match Fernandez said, “From the very beginning, right before the match I knew I was able to win.”
It was a battle from the first serve to match point with Fernandez showing great composure that belies her 18 years.
She stayed toe-to-toe with the four time Grand Slam champion in the opening set but Osaka powered through the final three games to take a one set edge.
The second set seesawed back and forth and with Fernandez leading 5-4, Osaka took the next two games to hold a 6-5 advantage. Fernandez pulled even to force a tie break thanks to a series of Osaka miscues.
Fernandez claimed the tiebreaker on a pair of Osaka errors taking the second setting the stage for a third and deciding set.
Fernandez maintained her momentum in the final set into the final set building to a 3-1 lead but Osaka kept battling. The defending champion couldn’t close the gap though and with Fernandez leading 5-4, the Laval teenager dispatched Osaka with four quality shots.
Next up for Fernandez is Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who is ranked 17th in the world. “It’ll be a battle,” Fernandez said. “We’re going to have fun, I’m going to put on a show like I did tonight, and we’ll see how it goes.”
