Laval’s Fernandez shines in US Open first round play

Laval's Leylah Fernandez faced first-seeded qualifier Ana Konjuh of Croatia in her US Open first-round matchup. The Croatian defeated Fernandez in their only previous meeting – in the qualifiers of the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open – by a score of 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4.
The Canadian got her revenge over the World No. 88, as she overcame an early deficit and took down the Croatian 7-6(3), 6-2. Fernandez advanced to the second round of the US Open for the second year in a row.
It wasn’t the sharpest of starts for the young Canadian, as she had to save five break points in her opening service game to hold. Konjuh continued to apply pressure in the third game and earned the early break advantage after hitting a few well-struck returns on Fernandez’s serve.
Then, at risk of going down a double break in the seventh, Fernandez, who isn’t known for her serve, delivered three clutch aces to keep herself within striking distance of the Croatian.
The tenacious Fernandez then saved two match points in the 10th, broke Konjuh’s serve, and eventually overpowered the Croatian in the tiebreak.
The second set was much more one-sided as the Canadian her way to a 4-0 lead. Despite serving better in the first set, Fernandez never found herself in any trouble in the second, as she only faced one break point opportunity.
Fernandez kept 76 percent of first serves in play and won 65 percent of those points. She also saved 8/10 break points and converted on 4/7 of her own.
The 18-year-old Fernandez, who’s one week away from her 19th birthday, will play Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in the second round. The winner of that match can potentially face two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.
