Laval’s Fernandez foils Angelique Kerber in Round Four

When last we saw Leylah Fernandez, she was the 18-year-old phenom taking out defending champion Naomi Osaka.

When Fernandez walked into Louis Armstrong Stadium for her Round 3 contest, she was one day away from being a 19-year-old phenom, looking to take out yet another higher-profile player, the former No. 1 player Angelique Kerber, who was the champion here in 2016.

Along with aging—which is inevitable, Fernandez turns 19 on September 6—the Canadian teenager has achieved the entirely not inevitable status of tennis stardom.

“From a very young age, I knew I was able to beat anyone…in front of me,” said Fernandez after upsetting Osaka. “I guess today that belief came true.”

It couldn’t have been an easy prospect for Kerber to put an end to the teenager’s belief—along with her Cinderella story.

Not easy at all. Kerber, the No. 16 seed, fell to Fernandez who took the match in three tight sets, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.

The Ker-Fer contest was delayed due to marathon men’s match in Louis Armstrong Stadium. And because of a fitful rain, the place was both packed and, with the roof closed, noisy.

Still, the teen looked serene as stepped up to the service line and jumped out to a 40-0 leave. But the German took the game in another direction, erasing the lead and getting an early break. In her service game, Kerber fell behind to 15-40 and the teenager converted on her first break chance.

And so, an early reset: 1-1. Fernandez assumed the position that has served her well, on the baseline, if not inside of it. That aggressive stance helped her take time away from Kerber and the teen held serve. Kerber, too, revealed her winning pattern—redirecting the ball and, often, hitting it deep to the Fernandez backhand.

In her prior matches, the teenager’s first-serve accuracy was a factor, getting her first serve in an impressive 78% of the time against Osaka. And once she settled into the match against Kerber, Fernandez put that precision on display once again, achieving a 71% first-serve accuracy. Score: 2-1 to the teen’s favor.

In the fifth game, Fernandez successfully dropped Kerber for the second time in the match to earn two break chances. The younger player took that game to serve at 4-2. If the fit and fast Kerber thought she could outlast her opponent in baseline slugfests, she was disabused of that notion—and clearly needed another strategy. While the German struggled to figure that out, Fernandez looked a little flummoxed too, throwing in three double faults. She lost the game, and the match was back on serve: 4-4.

The eighth game opened with another Fernandez double fault and another drop shot gone wrong. The speedy Kerber easily tracked it down and gave herself a chance to serve for the set, 5-4. In that game, and hitting the net cord, Kerber went up 30-0. She then found her favorite spot—deep to her opponent’s backhand—to take the first set, 6-4.

But the crowd refused to count Fernandez out. After all, the teenager dropped her first set against Osaka. Did the younger player have a different tactic to try against the veteran? If so, it wasn’t evident, with Fernandez moving the impossible-to-exhaust Kerber from side to side, only to lose the long points. With Kerber up a set and a break, Fernandez made a hesitant attempt to come to net and was easily passed, then missed an easy shot to lose the game.

Even broken twice in as many service games, Fernandez looked pumped and positive, raising a fist to the crowd every time she hit a winner. It worked. All smiles, the teenager broke back to level the score, 4-4, and the stadium itself seemed to roar.