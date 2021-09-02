Laval’s Danik Allard bows in Paralympic debut on a positive note

Danik Allard (BC2) finished his boccia competition in style by winning his first match at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Allard, a BC2 level athlete racked up the points for a dominating 12-1 victory over Diana Tsyplina of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).
Allard at the age of 20 is the youngest BC2 athlete in Tokyo and was making his Paralympic debut. He dropped his first two matches but was not out of his league. Portugal’s Cristina Goncalves took an 8-4 decision over Allard and Japan’s Hidetaka Sugimura bested him by a 6-4 tally.
Allard had a huge first end as he scored six points to make a comfortable cushion. Tsyplina managed to get a point in the second end but that was all she wrote. The Laval athlete replied in the final two ends of the game adding four and a pair of points putting the game well out of reach.
“I am very satisfied with my competition,” Danik Allard said. “Especially since I finished with a 12-1 victory, I also learned a lot during this competition. I proved that I am capable of fighting against the best. My objective is fulfilled and I will be ready for Paris 2024.”
Simon Larouche, Allard’s coach, was also very happy with the progress his athlete made during the Paralympic tournament. “Danik finished on a good note with a victory,” Simon Larouche said. “He showed a lot of composure and good execution. We knew that the Russians like to play long balls; we worked on that in preparation for Tokyo. The expectations are high (for Allard) for Paris.”
While finishing with a victory, Allard’s 1-2 record wasn’t sufficient to advance to quarter-final play.
