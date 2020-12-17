The 29th edition of the National Bank Bursary Program took on an especially important role this year owing to the unprecedented global health situation. As part of a live event on its Facebook page, the FAEQ awarded individual scholarships of $2,000 and $4,000 to student-athletes, aged between 14 and 27, with a total of $126,000 being presented to the 37 recipients. “National Bank is proud to be a partner of the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence since 1993,” Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank said. “ We’ve awarded scholarships that have supported hundreds of student-athletes. This year is no exception. We want to continue to support the Foundation’s mission to help shape models of discipline, perseverance and academic excellence. I’d like to congratulate this year’s recipients and wish them the best of success in achieving their goals.” Among the recipients were Laval’s Maksim Chelmaev, a figure skater and freestyle skier Benjamin Nadon, a moguls expert. The 17-year-old Chelmaev earned a $4,000 bursary for Academic Excellence. A career best 136.11 earned Chelmaev a silver finish in the novice category of last January’s Canadian Championships. He knows how to face adversity and execute his jumps well, whether he has had a good or bad start to his program. Chelmaev is always working towards more consistency in his programs, especially in his jumps. In the future, he wants to showcase his skills on the international stage and continue his work as a coach. An alumnus of École Antoine-de-Saint-Exupéry, Chelmaev is studying natural science at Collège Montmorency and plans to study in the field of health or a field related to sport in university. Nadon picked-up a $2,000 bursary for Academic Excellence as he studies human sciences at Collège Lionel-Groulx where he maintained an academic average of 86% in Secondary V. The 17-year-old mogul skier had two wins at Stoneham last winter on the Provincial Circuit. Nadon excels on his skis, rarely making mistakes navigating the moguls. He wants to increase his speed between the two jumps without compromising on his technique. Nadon’s goals are to participate in the most prestigious international competitions or to play professional football,as he plays for the Nordiques in division 1 of the RSEQ. A future for Nadon could see him working as a police officer or in the field of finance.
Laval’s Benjamin Nadon and Maksim Chelaev earn bursaries
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
