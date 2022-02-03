Laval’s Anthony Pagliarulo notches first professional win

Former Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal goalie Anthony Pagliarulo recorded his first professional victory in his second start in a recent ECHL match where the Trois Rivières Lions bested the Adirondack Thunder 6-3 in Glens Falls NY. “It was a big night,” Anthony Pagliarulo said. “It was a tight game so I was kind of nervous all game long. Then we got those goals and things went pretty well from there.”
Pagliarulo had held off the Thunder allowing only two goals through the first 40 minutes of play and play went into the third deadlocked at 2-2. The Lions roared to a 5-2 advantage, giving Pagliarulo some breathing room towards his first victory. “It’s always easier to play with the lead, especially for goaltenders,” Pagliarulo said. “The stress went down and everything went into place. I was really happy when we scored those third and fourth goals.”
The win was made that much sweeter for Pagliarulo as his parents made the trip to see him play and witnessed his winning performance. “I was pretty excited,” he said. “My family was there to watch the game in Glens Falls. It was a special night for sure.”
It wasn’t originally in the cards for Laval’s Anthony Pagliarulo to play at the professional level this season but when an opportunity presented itself to sign with the Lions in the fall the 21 year-old had to take it.
“The plan was to study for my law degree with the University of Ottawa,” he said. “When my agent called about the Lions I knew I had to go for that chance to play pro.” Even with his signing with the Lions, Pagliarulo still completed his semester of courses.
He is a product of Hockey Laval playing for the bantam AA Senateurs, the bantam AAA Patriotes and then with the Royal.”I have a lot of good memories growing up playing for Laval,” he said. “It gave me a great foundation that has helped me to play at higher levels.”
Pagliarulo was looking to give back to his association this season as a coach but, “I’ll have to wait but I definitely want to be involved there in the future,” he said.
His time with the Lions is also a chance for Pagliarulo to continue to grow as a goalie and sharpen his skills. “Every time I am on the ice it’s a good opportunity for me to learn and progress,” he said.
The law degree will be seen to but for now Pagliarulo will work at taking his game as far as possible. “This is an opportunity that may not come again,” he said. “Especially since this wasn’t expected at all so I want to make the best of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.