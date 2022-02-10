Laval’s Alexis Galarneau Davis Cup bound

Tennis Canada announced Friday that Ontario’s Brayden Schnur, Steven Diez , Peter Polansky and Laval’s Alexis Galarneau will be joining forces on Team Canada at the Davis Cup Qualifier against the Netherlands, which will be held on March 4 and 5 on the clay courts at Sportcampus Zuiderpark in the Hague. As for the Dutch team, it will rely on Botic van de Zandschulp (50th), Tallon Griekspoor (60th), Robin Haase (250th), Wesley Koolhof (21st in doubles) and Matwe Middelkoop (27th in doubles).
“It’s only been a few weeks since we played in the Davis Cup Finals last November, but we’re very happy to be representing Canada again, versus the Netherlands,” said Frank Dancevic. “The Dutch are a very tough team to beat and it won’t be easy, but we believe in Brayden, Steve, Peter and Alexis, and we know they’ll fight hard to give Canada the win.”
A win over the Netherlands would send Canada to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, while a loss means a spot in World Group I.
The 22 year-old Galarneau is the squad’s newest member. In 2021 he was ranked No.375 in the ATP rankings and had a solid run on the Challenger circuit, competing in the quarterfinals in Bogota and Cleveland. He continues to rise with a win in Ohio, where he defeated No.124 Liam Broady of the UK.
Galarneau honed his skills in the NCAA as a member of the North Carolina State Wolfpack where he racked up numerous honours over the course of his time there. Most notably he was a two time ITA All-American in 2020 and 2021 and was a three time first team All ACC member and a two time All ACC Academic Team member.
