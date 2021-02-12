Laval rockets to season-opening victory over Belleville

Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet opened the scoring ledger for the season with his goal in the first period as Laval went on to win 5-1 over the Belleville Senators.

 Suburban file photo

The Laval Rocket rocketed to a 5-1 win over the Belleville Senators in their season-opening American Hockey League game Friday night at the Bell Centre. A pair of second priod goals by Joseph Blandisi gave Laval a lead they would not relinquish. Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet opened the scoring of the 2020-21 campaign at 7:52 of the opening frame with assists from Joel Teasdale and Josh Brook. The home side carried that 1-0 edge into the break but the Sens replied 56 seconds from the start of the middle frame as Logan Shaw bested Cayden Primeau. Blandisi returned the lead to the Rocket at the 7:41 mark, then followed up with a powerplay marker at 9:32 for an insurance marker Laval would not need. Lukas Vejdemo made it a 4-1 contest with a goal a mere 20 seconds from the drop of the puck to start the third. Joel Teasdale closed out the scoring as he authored an unassisted tally with 8:29 left to play. Primeau turned aside 22 of the 23 shots he faced in the victory. The Rocket swept the three star selections with Teasdale, Blandisi and Primeau going 1-2-3. The Senators and Rocket are back at it Saturday afternoon with a 1:00 pm puck drop.

