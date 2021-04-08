Laval Pirates lock into a pair of important partnerships

The Laval Pirates of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League has entered into a pair of important partnerships with the Laval Associés and the Laval 440 Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette dealership that will prove important not just in the 2020 season but for years to come.
The Associés and the Laval Chevrolet 440 Pirates new partnership aims to improve and develop elite baseball from the Mosquito to Junior ranks .The primary mission of this collaboration will be to bring together and increase the interaction between the two organizations in order to supervise and improve the development of elite level baseball players in Laval. This alliance between the two organizations will allow the pooling of the efforts of the instructors at the AA levels in U11, U13,U15 and U18 divisions when it comes to improving the skill sets of those players.
Projects slated for the 2021 season include support for training of minor teams, support for the coaches of those minor teams, better evaluations of Laval players and player development for the junior elite Laval Pirates. The short term plan is to also allow for individual training in the basics and baseball techniques with an eye to improving the development camp that is staged at the end of each summer for the younger Laval players. The two organizations will maintain their autonomous operations but will work in a unified format for the betterment of all the players within their respective clubs.
The agreement with Laval Chevrolet 440 is furthering the dealership’s commitment, which began in 2016, for another five years. In this difficult time for minor sports, especially in financial matters, Laval Chevrolet 440 has stepped up to the plate and delivered financial sponsorship with the Pirates for the next five seasons..
“We appreciate the renewed confidence of 440 Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette in our Organization,” Pirates’ president Jacques Continelli said. “For an organization like ours, this is huge support. We are delighted to continue this partnership one which we are very proud of. “
The role of support that is important to Laval 440, especially following the arrival of the pandemic last March. “It is important for me to be involved in the community, especially with young people,” Patrick Tremblay, President of 440 Chevrolet said. “For the past year, we have seen young people being deprived of their sport because of the pandemic. It was obvious to me that I had to continue my association with the Pirates and allow young baseball players in Laval to practice their sport and continue to flourish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.