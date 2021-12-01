Laval outpaces Lakers in MBL play

Laval Nobel kept the West Island Lakers at arm’s length in their Montreal Basketball League Bantam AAA match last Sunday morning at John Rennie High School. The visitors took a 55-40 decision when the final buzzer sounded. “They played well in the first half,” Laval coach Emmanuel Borno said. “I give credit to the Lakers; they adjusted in terms of defence. When they (West Island) started to pack the paint my guys started to move the ball a little bit ten we started to have more shots and more baskets.”
Laval took the lead from the opening tipoff forcing the home side to play catch up but could only get to within seven points of Laval as the game progressed. The visitors had a 12 point run that they carried into the second half giving them a 34-17 lead when play resumed following the break.
The Lakers adapted in the second half and that allowed them to add points to their total and carve into the leads Laval would build. What hurt West Island was very little success at the free throw line and shots that on another day would fall in, falling away from the basket.
Defending under their board West Island did a solid job of snapping up rebounds, while the Nobel’s overall defensive play was stifling and didn’t allow the Lakers much breathing room to move the ball.
The final quarter saw both teams put their feet on the accelerator as they traded off baskets. Laval hit for a 12 point run that included a pair of three pointers. The Lakers kept pressing and added seven points before the final buzzer. “I think that the effort was there,” Lakers’ coach Ernie Rosa said. “Part of the issue that we have is that not many of the kids have played triple A level. We’re starting from a little bit lower of a perspective skills wise. The kids are working hard and I think it’s just a matter of time that we put things together.”
Jimmy Zhou led the points parade for the Lakers with a 12 point performance while Adam Saad chipped in with nine and Mateo Saito added seven. Jean-Baptiste Knova led all Nobel shooters with 10 points and Javier Polo and Jotham Ntumba each hit for seven points.
