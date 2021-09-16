Laval-Montreal splits the difference in home-opening weekend

On opening night last Friday at Fleury Arena the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal got off to a good start as they doubled up on the Jonquière Élites 4-2 to launch their 2021-2022 campaign in the Quebec U18AAA Development Hockey League. It ended being a weekend split at home as the Royal dropped a 5-2 decision to the Amos Forestiers Saturday evening at Fleury.
In Friday’s victory Laval-Montreal built to a 4-0 lead late into the second period. The goals came off the sticks of four different players. It was Justin Legare recording the first goal of the season for the Royal 15:27 into play. Thomas Verdon’s top corner tally sent the Royal into the break up 2-0.
In the middle frame, Laval-Montreal’s Vince Elie and Alessio Stivaletta extended the lead to 4-0. Late in the period Jonquière’s Nathan Maltais got the shutout buster past Royal netminder Quentin Miller. The visitors managed one more in the third but Miller barred the door the rest of the way. Laval-Montreal swept the three star selections with Legare, Verdon and Nathan Carruthers going 1-2-3, respectively.
In Saturday’s loss Amos got off to a quick 2-0 lead less than four minutes from the opening faceoff. Danny Akkouche’s first marker of the season made it 2-1 before time had expired in the first.
The Forestiers had the lone tally in the second period to return to a two goal cushion. The visitors extended it to a 4-1 advantage in the third. Sacha Trudel’s first goal of the season was a shorthanded marker to get one back for the home team. With Amos on the penalty kill the Royal lifted goalie Samuel Carreiras to go 6-on-4. The Forestiers managed to get their final goal, a shorthanded empty-netter to seal the victory.
Laval-Montreal has a tough road trip for their two games this weekend. They travel to Lévis to face the Chevaliers on Friday night, then less than 24 hours later the Royal will visit the College Notre Dame Albatross for a 1:00 pm contest.
