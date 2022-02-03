Laval-Montreal’s Danny Akkouche anxious to get back at it

Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal forward Danny Akkouche, like all the players in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League (QU18AAADHL), is anxious to get back to competitive play and finish of the season. “That’s one of the toughest things about being shutdown,” Danny Akkouche said. “Getting to play the game and compete.”
It is tough for the 17 year-old Akkouche who is enjoying a solid season, to date the Royal assistant captain as 34 points in 24 games. With an equal split of 17 goals and 17 assists, Akkouche is fourth in the league for points. At the CCM Challenge in Saguenay that led into the suspension of play he had seven points in four games and was second in points. “It feels great,” Akkouche said. “I feel like I am contributing and that I bring something to each game.”
With the teams now back at regular training, waiting for the green light to resume their schedule, Akkouche is glad to be back with the boys. “That was the other hard part,” he said. “We enjoy training together and spending time together so not having that was difficult.”
What he has done during the restrictions was make sure to find ice every day. “I’d skate outside and work on things,” he said. “The other thing I did was watch a lot of hockey games to stay in the flow.”
Akkouche has a love of the game that he is happy to share as when sessions are allowed he shares his expertise and teaches younger players. “I see myself in them,” he said. “So many people have helped me along my way so I want to help other players to be better too. I enjoy teaching them to work as a team but I find it motivating too.”
Originally drafted by the Victoriaville Tigers, Akkouche is part of the St. John Sea Dogs’ organization following a trade this season.
