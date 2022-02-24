Laval-Montreal off and running in resumption of league play

The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal took to the ice for a trio of games last week as the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League returned to action. While the Royal got off to a good start with an overtime victory over the Lac St. Louis Lions, they dropped their next two matches to the Gatineau Intrepide and the St. Eustache Vikings.

Laval-Montreal took the 2-1 OT victory on home ice at Fleury Arena last Wednesday. Both netminders were on point and played through a scoreless opening period. Laval-Montreal’s Quentin Miller and the Lions’ Kyle Hagen earned first and second star considerations, respectively for their evening between the pipes in the hard fought contest.

Lac St. Louis opened the scoring in the middle frame as Maxime Lebeau set-up Isaiah Parent 1:19 into the second for a 1-0 lead that stood until the five minute mark of the third period. Laval-Montreal pulled even on Mavrick Brunet’s tally then Miller and Hagen held off all advances to the end of regulation time.

The extra session was a brief affair as Danny Akkouche fed Thomas Verdon the puck for the game winner a mere 45 seconds into the fourth period.

Friday night the Royal were back on Fleury ice but the Intrepide came away with a 5-3 road victory. There was no scoring through the opening period but goals by Gatineau’s Francis Woods and a powerplay tally by Thomas Larouche gave the Intrepide a 2-0 edge heading into the third. Larouche hit for a quick goal, 25 seconds from the start of the third to make it a 3-0 lead for the visitors.

Laval-Montreal mounted a comeback attempt as Cristiano Spadaforda got the Royal on the board midway through the period. Gatineau wasted no time replying as they made it a 4-1 match 35 seconds following Spadaforda’s tally. Goals by Nathan Carruthers and an advantage goal by Danny Akkouche got the Royal to within one of tying Gatineau.

With Royal goalie Samuel Carreiras on the bench in favour of the extra attacker, the Intrepide potted an empty net marker to secure the win.

Laval-Montreal was on the road Sunday afternoon to take on St. Eustace at the Florian Guindon complex. There was no joy as the Vikings handed the Royal a 4-0 loss. The game was in a 0-0 deadlock following the first, it remained that way until the 13:55 of the second when Sidney Deslauriers scored what would stand as the game winner. St. Eustache added three goals in the third, including a pair of powerplay tallies to earn the win.

Last night the Royal hosted the College Charles Lemoyne Riverains and tomorrow at 7:00 pm the puck drops at Fleury with the College Esther Blondin Phenix supplying the competition. On Sunday afternoon Laval-Montreal will head to Gatineau to face the Intrepide.