Laval-Montreal looking to weather the Blizzard in opening round of playoffs

The hunt for the Jimmy-Ferrari Cup is on in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League (QU18AAADHL) and the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal is looking to weather the Blizzard, that’s the Séminaire St. François Blizzard, in their best of five opening series. The Royal got home ice advantage as they finished sixth overall (second in the CCM Division), while the Blizzard were tenth.
Tuesday night at the Fleury Arena Laval-Montreal opened with an overtime 3-2 victory. It was a marathon affair that went on for five periods, 81:52 minutes before the winner was decided. Mavrick Brunet was responsible for the game-winner for the Royal scoring before the fifth frame was two minutes old.
Laval-Montreal took a 1-0 lead in the opening period as the powerplay unit struck 5:13 into the period. Gianluca-Luciano Guarnieri slid the puck past Blizzard netminder Alexandre Lauzier to give the Royal a 1-0 edge. Danny Akkouche and Thomas Verdon picked up assists on the play.
The home team upped the lead to 2-0 at the 5:03 mark of the middle frame when Cristiano Spadafora converted passes from Alessio Stivaletta and Sacha Trudel. The Blizzard made it a one goal game 67 seconds later as Maverick Delisle authored an unassisted marker beating Royal goaltender Quentin Miller to make it a 2-1 contest. The visitors then pulled even at 2-2 with an advantage goal just past the midpoint of the second off the stick of Alexis Michaud. The score remained knotted into intermission setting the stage for third period drama.
Both sides pressed to get that all important go ahead goal in the third but goalies Miller and Lauzier were impenetrable. Laval-Montreal got a powerplay opportunity with just under five minutes left in regulation but the Royal couldn’t pull the trigger. Neither side managed to find the back of the net as regulation time expired.
It was on to an extra session with the opening win on the line but nothing was resolved through 20 minutes of OT. The Royal survived a shorthanded situation and had an advantage opportunity for the final 32 seconds of the fourth period when the Blizzard were called for too many men. Miller turned aside 13 shots in the OT period and Lauzier denied 14 Royal shooters.
Laval-Montreal started the fifth period on the powerplay but it was just after their advantage expired that the Royal broke to the Blizzard net. Nathan Carruthers fed Brunet the puck and Brunet made no mistake as his shot beat Lauzier putting the Royal up one game to none in the best of five series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.