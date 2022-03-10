Laval-Montreal goes two for three in week’s play

The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal enjoyed an explosive week of offence in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League (QU18AAADHL) earning two wins in their three games on the slate.
The Royal opened their week with a solid 6-3 road win over the Chateauguay Grenadiers on Wednesday night. In the victory Thomas Verdon pulled the visitors even at 1-1 an advantage goal, one of three for the Royal, and that opened the gates to Laval-Montreal’s scoring. William Cossette’s first of two tallies gave the Royal a lead they would never surrender. Mavrick Brunet’s powerplay marker was followed by Mavrick Brunet and Nathan Carruthers scoring to give the visitors a 5-1 advantage. The Grenadiers managed to get one back before the second period concluded. Cossette’s powerplay goal put Laval-Montreal up by a 6-2 score. Grenadier Justin Poirier scored his second of the contest to close out the ledger.
Friday night the Royal were in Magog to face the Cantonniers in a wild and wooly contest with Magog edging Laval-Montreal 7-6. The Royal were playing catch-up all game long and just couldn’t get a lead.
Seven goals were scored in the opening period with the Cantonniers owning a 4-3 lead heading into the break. Magog jumped out to a 2-0 advantage but goals by Carruthers and Verdon pulled the Royal even. Magog potted a pair to go back on top 4-2 but the game went into the break at 4-3 thanks to the goal off Alessio Stivaletta’s stick. In the middle frame Cossette knotted the score 4-4 just under two minutes into the period. The Cantonniers hit for a trio of goals to pull away to a 7-4 lead but Laval-Montreal wasn’t ready to call it a game. The Royal continued to press and were rewarded as Cossette hit for his second goal of the game, a powerplay marker to make it 7-5. Danny Akkouche recorded his 20th goal of the season to get Laval-Montreal to within one but that would be as close as they’d get.
Sunday afternoon back on their home ice of Fleury Arena Laval-Montreal took a 5-1 decision over the visiting St. Hyacinthe Gaulois.
Stivaletta had the lone goal of the opening period to give the Royal a 1-0 advantage. The lone Gaulois goal pulled the visitors even just past the five-minute mark of the middle period, after that it was all Laval-Montreal on the offence.
Vince Elie scored what would be the game winner and Verdon was good for a pair in just under a two minute span to send the Royal into the third as the owners of a 4-1 lead. Cossette closed out the scoring late in the game as he uried the puck in the deserted Gaulois’ net.
