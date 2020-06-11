When all was said and done following 14 rounds where 256 players were selected in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) draft, the Hockey-Montreal organization enjoy a great draft session for their players with a dozen drafted from midget AAA and midget espoir. The midget AAA Rousseau-Royal had nine players from their roster selected while the midget espoir Patriotes saw a trio of players tapped by Q clubs.
Leading off the selections was Rousseau Royal Michael Mastrodomnico, a solid two-way defenseman who was rated as the third top prospect. Mastrodomenco did go in the top ten as he was selected ninth overall by the Shawinigan Cataractes. Goalie Nicolas Ruccia enjoyed a nice upgrade as he went 17th overall in the first round tapped by the Cape Breton Eagles. Ruccia had been projected to go in the second round and was ranked in 35th place. Olivier Ciarlo went second round, 32nd overall as the Royal goalie was a pick of the Baie Comeau Drakkar.
Forward Justin Sullivan was the 52nd overall pick in the third round with the Val d’Or Foreurs using their pick. A trio of Royal players went in the fourth round, centreman Davide Patella (59th) to the Saint John Sea Dogs, defenseman Angus Booth (60th) to the Charlottetown Islanders and forward Danny Akkouche (67th) to the Victoriaville Tigers. Round six saw defenseman Gianluca Guarnieri (100th) taken by the Foreurs. Defenseman Jacob Chicoine (133rd) was the final Rousseau-Royal taken, going in the eighth round to the Rimouski Océanic.
The three Patriotes from midget espoir were defenseman Thomas Turgeon in the 10th round (167) to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, goalie Charles-Antoine Cusson selected in 11th round (188) by the Drakkar and defenseman Maxime Lebeau, 14th round (244) taken by Val d’Or.
