Laval-Montreal edges Magog in U18AAAHL play

Last Sunday afternoon at Fleury Arena the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal faithful were treated to a tight contest with their home team taking a 4-3 victory over the Magog Cantonniers. That improved the Royal’s record to 5-1-1-4 putting them in the middle of the pack in the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey League’s CCM Division.
The two opponents exchanged goals in the first frame with Danny Akkouche opening the scoring when he converted a pass from Vince Elie, giving the Royal a 1-0 advantage. Magog pulled even on a powerplay tally by Lewis Gendron, sending the teams into the break knotted at 1-1.
Shawn Pearson gave the Cantonniers their only lead of the contest at the 8:33 mark of the middle period. It was a short-lived lead as Laval-Montreal replied 1:17 later when Elie banged home the puck with helpers going to Akkouche and Thomas Verdon.
The Royal built momentum on that goal, added a pair before the second ended to hold a 4-2 lead heading into the third. Justin Legare returned the lead to Laval-Montreal with helpers going to William Cossette and Mathys Laurent. What would stand as the game-winning goal came on an advantage situation for the Royal with Akkouche hitting for his second goal of the game with assists going to Verdon and Cristiano Spadafora.
Magog had the lone tally in the third to make it a 4-3 contest but Laval-Montreal goaltender Samuel Carreiras barred the door to earn the victory.
Laval-Montreal swept the three star selections with Akkouche, Elie and Carreiras going 1-2-3 respectively.
The Royal will host the St. Eustache Vikings tomorrow night at Fleury where a Laval-Montreal win will pull them closer to the second place Vikings. On Sunday afternoon the Royal are off to Lachenie to take on College Esther Blondin in a 1:30 meeting.
