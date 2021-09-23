Laval-Montreal earn important points on the road

The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal took to the road for week two of play in the Quebec U18AAA Development Hockey League. It was a compressed time frame for the two games as the Royal travelled to Lévis to face the Chevaliers on Friday night, then less than 24 hours later the Royal will visit the College Notre Dame Albatross for a 1:00 pm contest.
On Friday night at Arena de Lévis the Royal lost a 4-3 heartbreaker in overtime as the home team rallied in the third with a pair of goals to force the extra session. Following a scoreless first period, Laval-Montreal erupted for a pair of goals in a 37 second span to establish a 2-0 lead over the Chevaliers. Danny Akkouche opened the scoring at 2:54 and when play resumed, the Royal moved back into Chevalier territory with Justin Legare beating Lévis goalie Samuel St. Hilaire.
Lévis got on the board to make it a 2-1 contest with a powerplay marker by Emile Duquet. The visitors were quick to respond as Loic Goyette converted a pass from Vince Elie to return a two goal cushion to the Royal.
In the third, the Chevaliers upped the pressure with Eliott Simard making it a 3-2 match and Marc-Antoine Boutin notching the equalizer. Neither side could find the game winner in regulation but with 1:07 left in overtime Simard beat Royal netminder Quentin Miller for the OT winner. Vince Elie earned second star considerations for his two assist performance in the loss.
A mere 15 hours later Laval-Montreal was back on the ice at Centre Premier Tech to take on the Albatros. The Royal rebounded from the disappointment of the previous evening’s loss to beat the Albatros 4-3 in a seesaw battle. Laval-Montreal jumped out to a 2-0 lead following the opening period on goals by Loic Goyette and Danny Akkouche. In the second Notre Dame’s Maxim Massé made it a 2-1 contest with the lone tally of the middle frame. In the third Alessio Stivaletta returned the lead to the Royal but the Albatros knotted the score at 3-3 at the 12:15 mark. Laval-Montreal made a swift reply to take a 4-3 lead a minute 24 laterCristiano Spadafora was set up by Akkouche and Vince Elie. Laval-Montreal held off the Albatros and Samuel Carreiras earned the win between the pipes. Akkouche eanred first star honours for histhree point night and Elie was tapped as the game’s third star. The Royal ar in Gatineau Friday night to face the Intrepides and return home to Fleury Arena Sunday afternoon for a 1:00 pm match against the St. Eustache Vikings.
