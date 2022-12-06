Laval launched heir road trip with a positive result as they took a 3-2 overtime win over the Utica Comets last Wednesday night. There was no joy however as the team headed west to face the Abbotsford Canucks for two games. In that pair of weekend match-ups the Rocket dropped both contests, 7-5 on Saturday and 6-3 on Sunday.
In the Rocket win the Comets struck first at 2:39 of the first but Rafaël Harvey-Pinard replied with an advantage tally near the midpoint of the opening period to tie the game at one goal apiece. There was a lone goal in the middle period and it was another powerplay marker off the stick of Anthony Richard giving Laval a 2-1 advantage. Utica’s Reilly Walsh potted the equalizer at 9:55 of the third that set the stage for OT. In the fourth period Corey Schueneman struck for the game winner with 36 seconds left before a shootout would decide the outcome.
The opening match of Laval’s two game set in Abbotsford was a wild and wooly affair with the Canucks taking a 7-5 win. Not only were there plenty of goals but there was a steady parade to the penalty box as 62 minutes worth of infractions were handed out. Laval managed to pull to within one in the third making it a 6-5 game thanks to a pair of Peter Abbandonato powerplay markers and a goal by captain Harvey-Pinard. Abbotsford’s empty net shot with 29 seconds to go cinched the victory.
A rash of minors late in the first period by Laval opened the door to a pair of Canuck goals. In the second Laval settled into a more disciplined flow that produced results. After Abbotsford took a three goal lead Laval found the back of the net twice to send the game into the break at 3-2. Peter Abbandonato recorded his third powerplay goal in two days to break Arturs Silvos shutout bid. With 1:19 left in the middle period Lucas Condotta made it a one goal game with his unassisted tally. Abbostford struck twice in the third to build back a three goal cushion until Anthony Richard recorded his 15th goal of the seasonto get one back for the Rocket. The Canucks added an empty netter to seal the win..
Laval returns to place Bell for a pair against the Belleville Senators Friday night at 7:00 pm and then on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm when the Teddy Bear Toss returns for the first time since 2019. The event is held in collaboration with the Service de police de Laval will benefit 30 foundations and initiatives. Fans are invited to bring a Tou Tou to toss when the Rocket score their first goal.
