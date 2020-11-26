The Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence and Golf Québec recently awarded $ 75,000 in bursaries to 32 student athletes during the annual Golf Quebec Bursary Program. A twist in the proceedings this year is that the awards were presented on Facebook where the recipients were announced. The golfers earned between $2,000 to $4,000. Among the recipients were two Laval golfers. Emilie Lebrun, 13-years-old, who plays at Ile de Montreal was presented $2,000and George Siozos, 14, who plays out of Rosemere earned $2,000.Lebrun was recognized with an academic and sports support bursary. Competing in the Bantam category, Lebrun finished first in a trio Montreal Region events, first in the Regional final and first at the Provincial Bantam Pee Wee Mosquito Championships. A grade eight student in Ontario’s Virtual High School program, Lebrun is focusing on being selected to a national team for Golf Canada and making it to the professional ranks of the LPGA. When her competitive days are done, Lebrun plans to coach golf. Siozos was the champion of the Canadian Invitational US Kids Golf tournament in the 13-14-year-old division, was eighth in the Bantam category of the Provincial Bantam Pee Wee Mosquito Championships and tied for second at one Regional event. A Sports-Etudes student at École Saint-Gabriel, Siozos maintains an 84 percent average and earned his bursary for academic excellence. Down the road, Siozos wants to play on the university circuit, then earn his card to play on the PGA Tour. Academically he plans t study business with an eye to setting up his own clothing company.
Laval Golfers earn Golf Quebec bursaries
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
