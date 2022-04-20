Laval enjoys success on the road

It was a busy five game road trip for the Laval Rocket, starting and ending in Belleville with games against the Senators. Sandwiched in between were contests against the Rochester Americans and a pair in Cleveland against the Monsters. The Rocket had three wins a loss and an overtime loss good for seven of 10 possible points keeping them in second place in the North Division.
Kevin Poulin was a workhorse on the road trip as he logged four of the five games between the pipes while Cayden Primeau closed out the trip with his appearance in game five.
Laval opened with a solid 5-1 win over Belleville reeling off five unanswered goals after the Sens opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead into the second period. Danick Martel had a pair of goals in the victory including a powerplay tally and Raphaël Harvey-Pinard was good for a shorthanded goal.
In Rochester Laval managed a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Americans. Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet knotted the score at 3-3 with an advantage goal midway into the third. Poulin was sharp in the loss handling 29 of 33 shots sent his way.
It was on to Cleveland where the Rocket had a monster of a win over the Monsters in their first of two taking a 6-0 decision. Jean-Sébastien Dea notched the game winner with 2:51 left in the opening period and scored his 25th of the campaign 66 seconds into the third putting Laval up 5-0. Poulin earned the clean sheet and first star status for his 27 save shutout performance.
In game two Laval doubled up on the Monsters for a 4-2 win. Poulin and Cam Johnson battled through a scoreless opening period. In the second Cleveland and the Rocket exchanged goals to send the game into the third tied at 1-1. Jesse Ylönen and Nate Schnarr scored 50 seconds apart and Gabriel Bourque hit for the empty netter to seal the win.
Belleville got some payback for the Rocket’s win a week earlier as they took a 4-1 decision Monday night. Matthew Wedman paced the Senators with a two goal performance and Laval’s Martel had the lone tally for the Rocket in the loss.
Laval will return to Place Bell Friday night to take on the Toronto Marlies with a 7:00 pm puck drop then it’s on to Syracuse where the Rocket will face the Crunch Saturday night.
