Laval earns a pair of road wins

The Laval Rocket went two for three on the road last week earning some much needed points in the standings. Laval opened with a win in Utica over the Comets before dropping Saturday’s match against Cleveland then rebounded on Sunday to hand the Monsters a loss.
Laval took charge in the first period in the 5-2 win over the Comets as Lucas Condotta, Joël Teasdale and a powerplay tally by Alex Belzile provided a 3-0 lead. Utica got one back before the opening period expired as Comet Samuel Laberge notched his first of two on the night, a shorthanded effort.
Laval and Utica battled through a scoreless middle frame with Kevin Poulin handling six shots and Utica’s Mackenzie Blackwood turning aside 10 Rocket launches. Laberge’s second marker at 5:12 of the third made it a one goal game but that gap expanded to 4-2 61 seconds later on a Mitchell Stephens goal. Anthony Richard closed out the scoring with an empty net tally for his 18th of the campaign. Richard also figured in on three other Rocket goals with assists earning him first star honours.
At high noon on Saturday Laval had an ugly Monsters third period where their 4-3 lead dissipated thanks to a four goal outburst by Cleveland. In the opening period in a span of less than two minutes Laval and Cleveland exchanged goals then the Rocket regained the lead. Jesse Ylönen opened the scoring at 3:34 but Monster Emil Bemstrom swiftly replied 54 seconds later with his first of two advantage goals knotting the score at 1-1. Laval took a 2-1 lead 61 seconds following Berstrom’s marker as Pierrick Dubé made it 2-1. The Rocket carried a 3-1 lead into intermission as Justin Barron beat Cleveland goalie Jet Greaves with 55 seconds left in the first.
Cleveland battled back to make it a 3-3 contest on markers by Brandon Davidson 16 seconds from the start of the second and Bemstrom’s poweplay goal at 3:04. Laval reclaimed the lead with their advantage goal by Mitchell Stephens at 5:01.
The score remained that way as play resumed in the third and that’s when the Monsters went on a scoring spree. Another advantage goal by Cleveland only 1:34 into the third off the stick of Trey Fix-Wolansky pulled the home side even. The Monsters took their first lead of the game as Brett Gallant made it 5-4 at 8:41. Josh Dunne struck for the insurance marker and Joona Luoto added an empty netter to close out the scoring.
The Rocket recovered from Saturday’s loss to earn an impressive 4-1 win over the Monsters. Teasdale paced Laval to the win with a two goal performance. He had the opening goal in the first and struck for the go ahead goal in the second that would stand as the game winner. Lucas Condotta added the insurance marker in the middle period and Nicolas Beaudin capped off a three point game with a powerplay goal in the third.
The Rocket close out their road trip tonight in Syracuse as they take on the Crunch and prior to the holiday break Laval will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Friday night at Place Bell. Laval will close out the 2022 portion of the schedule with a pair against the Syracuse Crunch Wednesday, December 28 and Friday December 30. Both games get underway at 7:00 pm.
