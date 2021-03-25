The Laval Rocket’s month of March has seen the team march into first place in the Canadian Division and currently sit in fifth place overall. The Rocket just dropped the Stockton Heat Tuesday night by a 4-2 score for a four game sweep in Calgary. That was Laval’s sixth straight win in a row and puts them at 7-2 for the month, with four games remaining in March all against the Moose in Winnipeg. March has been one huge road trip as the Rocket played only two games at the Bell Centre, both wins over Toronto and Belleville.
“Winning is not an accident,” Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard said. “It takes time to build a program. The effort is there every night and now it’s a matter of executing and being on the same page. We’re not going to win every game but we’re going to give ourselves the chance to have a good performance.”
Laval opened with a pair of 4-3 wins over the Heat that included an overtime victory with Ryan Poehling supplying the game-winning tally in the extra session in game one of the set. The third game on Sunday afternoon saw Joseph Blandisi and Joel Teasdale each score a pair of goals to pace the 4-1 victory. Blandisi opened the scoring 67 seconds into play but the period ended in a 1-1 draw with Stockton. The score remained knotted until the 14:59 mark of the third when Teasdale delivered what was to be the game-winning goal. With the Heat on the powerplay, they lifted goalie Garret Sparks but there was no spark to the Heat’s attack as Blandisi hit for a short-handed empty netter. Stockton carried on with an extra attacker as the game wound down but Teasdale hit to make it a 4-1 contest with six seconds left to play.
Tuesday night Laval put the finishing touches on the sweep as the Rocket built to a 3-0 lead late into the second period. Otto Leskinen opened the scoring with a powerplay tally with 1:07 remaining n the first. A pair of goals in the second by Jesse Ylonen and Jake Lucchini established the 3-0 cushion. With the Heat on an advantage session, former Rocket captain Byron Froese delivered the shutout buster as he bested Cayden Primeau with 10 seconds left in the middle frame.
Stockton opened the third with a high sticking penalty on Emilio Pettersen 35 seconds from the drop of the puck. That infraction saw Laval notch their second man advantage goal of the game as Ylonen made it a 4-1 contest. With Brandon Baddock in the box on a high sticking infraction, Justin Kirkland closed out the scoring with his powerplay tally. “I’m very happy that we’ve won so many games,” Jesse Ylonen, the game’s first star said. “We’re playing well but we have to stay humble and know that we have a lot of things we still can do better and keep that mindset.”
Primeau has been the hot hand in nets for the Rocket as he has a 5-1 record for the month of March with a save percentage of .903 and a goals against average of 2.36.
Ice Chips
Laval Rocket forward Yannick Veilleux has been suspended for four games following a kneeing incident in Sunday’s game against the Heat. Veilleux sat out Laval’s game Tuesday night and will miss tonight, tomorrow and Sunday against the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg.
