The Laval Associés took a 14-6 decision over the Lac St. Louis Blue Tigers in U 15 AA play of the Ligue Baseball Inter-Cité Métropolitaine (LBICM) on Wednesday evening at Pierrefonds’ Brook Park. Austin Brown pitched four strong innings to earn the win for Laval, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out eight and issuing only one walk.
Laval parlayed a hit batter, leadoff man Evan Cyr, into a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Julian Caruso reached first on an error and Cyr raced home. In the home half of the first, the Tigers battled back to pull even thanks to a pair of back-to-back doubles. Michael Ricci was cashed in when Hugo St. Jacques-Rousseau cracked a two bagger.
The Associés created some breathing space in the top of the third with a three run inning. Laval bunched a single, two doubles and an error to score Gabriel Pigeon, Theo Logothetis and Thomas Tourigny for a 4-1 lead. The Lac Pack got one back in the bottom of the third when a walk to Joey Marsh, who promptly stole second, came racing home on a double by Ricci.
Laval pulled away with a four run fourth, making it an 8-2 contest. Austin Brown, Cyr, Logothetis and Tourigny all touched home. In the top of the fifth, Will Dolanco went yard blasting the ball over the left centerfield fence, scoring Vincent Quenneville ahead of him to make it 10-2. The Associés closed out the scoring in the top of the seventh as a series of walks helped Laval to a four run spree. “Finally, a game, I think we had 18 practices,” Laval head coach Eric Richer said. “The guys just wanted to play a game and they were aggressive tonight. They just executed perfectly.”
The Blue Tigers had a mini-rally in their final at bats to put four runs into the books. Marsh, Dario Forlini, Cole Teskey and Matt Weitzman all made their way home to cut into the gap. “We’re all very happy to be playing baseball,” Blue Tigers head coach Eric Foster said. “We wish it could have been a little bit different start to the season. There are always positives in a game even if we lost. We have a lot to work with now and we can go forward from there.”
