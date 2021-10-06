Laval and Westlake readying for the season

With the Ligue Interregional du Hockey Feminin season at the starting gate, teams are readying their rosters for the upcoming campaign. Last Saturday afternoon at the Dorval Arena the Laval Rebelles squared off in an exhibition match against the Westlake Wild in U15 AA play. Not only was the game’s outcome on the line but the final spots on the team roster as the final cuts were also in play.
“Our final cuts are being made today,” Westlake coach Robert Chilton said. “It’s always the toughest point for the evaluators when it is down the final players.”
The level of play was heightened as both sides looked in mid-season form but the visiting Rebelles came away with a tight 1-0 victory. The low score was thanks to a goaltenders’ battle that frustrated the Rebelles and Wild shooters. Laval’s Mya Dessureault was between the pipes for the entire game and earned the clean sheet. Westlake’s Olivia Cassol, Cassandra Fortin and Abigayle Larivierre shared the goaltending duties. Each one made some spectacular stops to keep their team in the game. “The goalies for both teams played a great game,” coach Chilton said.
The lone goal of the game came early in the second period at the 4:40 mark. Ciara Graf was perfectly positioned at the right post to bang in the rebound of Sabrina D’Agata’s shot. That made it 1-0 and stood the test of time to give the Rebelles the victory.
The fast-paced game saw the game end with ice time still remaining and to finish of the friendly, a shootout session was held. The difference from the normal format was that both shooters went at the same time, allowing each player an opportunity to take a turn at centre ice.
