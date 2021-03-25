A former Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence bursary recipient himself, Laurent Duvernay Tardif through his foundation awarded 13 bursaries to student athletes between the ages of 12 and 15. The recipients were recognized for their efforts in sports, education and the arts with each one receiving $1,500. Duvernay-Tardif co-chairs the program with Florence Dubé-Moreau who has worked in sports etudes programs at the elementary and secondary levels, then with the École supérieure de ballet du Québec at the college level.
“Florence and I are very happy, for a second consecutive year, to see the concrete effects of our social commitment by awarding scholarships to young student-athletes with evocative artistic talents who have worked hard in this year of confinement and putting many of their sports and social activities on hiatus,” Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said. “We hope that these scholarships can serve as a motivation for them to continue to set realistic goals and maintain a good level of confidence and commitment with regard to their athletic, academic and artistic paths.”
Among the 13 recipients were three Laval athletes making the grade. Camille Proulx, 13, plays baseball and loves dance, drawing and piano, she is a student of Saint-Gabriel high school. Sisters Sarah and Laura San-Ah Waye are both volleyball players. Sarah, 15, plays the flute and piano and practices calligraphy while 12 year-old Laura plays the flute, piano and ukulele. Both attend the Laval School of International Education.
Proulx was selected to be part of the Baseball Quebec 14 and under development camp program in 2020. She played with the Laval Peewee AA Associes in 2020 and was named by the Baseball Laval regional association as outstanding athlete in her category, male and female players. Proulx studied in Secondary II in the sports etudes at École Saint-Gabriel in Sainte-Thérèse and maintained an academic average of 91%. Her 2021 goal is to make the roster of the U16 Team Quebec squad and the Senior National Team in the future.
San-Ah Waye finished in the top four with her sister Laura in the three U14 beach volleyball tournaments of the Volleyball Quebec provincial youth circuit in 2020.
She was a Gold medalist in Division 1 in the U16 category with the Citadins secondary IV team at the Omnium Barons in Sherbrooke in March 2020.
In her Secondary IV studies at the École d’Éducation Internationale de Laval Sarah maintained an academic average of 92%. She aims to participate in the Quebec Games and play for a college and university team in the future. Motivated by her mother who is a doctor, the volleyball player aspires to work in the health sector. Sarah’s musical skills on the piano and flute has seen her win a few competitions, including one that allowed her to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York.
Laura also was a Silver medalist in the U14 category with the Citadins secondary I team at the Citadins Invitational in Vaudreuil-Dorion in February 2020. Also a student at the École d’Éducation Internationale de Laval, in Secondary I Laura had an academic average of 88%. She has her eyes on the Quebec Games
as well as competing at the college and university levels. Laura would like to work in the health field as a doctor or in kinesiology. She has been playing the piano since the age of five and as a member of her elementary school band; she added the flute and the ukulele to her repretoire.
