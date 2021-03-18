Laurent Desjardins playing his shifts and making his shifts

When a coach tells players to drive the net, Laurent Desjardins can throw it into gear as a rookie defenseman for the Gatineau Flames of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL). He is also set to shift gears as he heads into his rookie season as a race car driver. The 17 year-old Desjardins is preparing to make his debut on May 22 in the Sportman Tec Quebec circuit.
On the hockey side it has been a disappointing start in the league for Desjardins as the lockdown has limited play to a couple of games in the pre-season. “It was fun in the challenge,” Laurent Desjardins said. “Playing 4-on-4 with no contact made for great games.”
Desjardins got the bug for racing at a young age when he would accompany his father Mario Desjardins, who was a driver and chief inspector at the Autodrome de St-Eustache. “I loved watching the races,” Desjardins said. “To see the skill of the driver and the teamwork of the crew, I knew I wanted to be involved in that.”
His initiation into racing came while playing in midget espoir for the Sélects du Nord de Saint-Jérôme, Desjardins started his path as a race mechanic in the Sportsman Tec Quebec circuit, which featured 30 racers. Desjardins added in physical training and time on the simulator but is looking forward to applying what he has learned in theory into practical use with some practice laps on the track. That opportunity will come soon as In December of 2020 he obtained his first car that will enter the fray under the Desjardins Motorsports banner. “I am learning a lot on the simulator,” he said. “I can’t wait to get on the track and see how it really feels to control the car.”
Desjardins love of hockey and racing stems from the fact that both disciplines require physical skills, anticipation and teamwork. “They are both team sports,” he said. “Without the crew the driver can’t have success.” When it comes to his crew, a proud dad will be part of Desjardins’ journey on the track.
Hockey and racing both require good cardio and strength so the training for both overlaps. The needed arm strength to guide a car through a multi-lap race and the leg strength for the constant breaking and acceleration can translate onto the ice for the upper and lower body strength needed to compete at the junior AAA level.
Laurent plans to pursue higher levels in both sports to see where each path may lead. “Hockey would be my first choice,” he said. “If it were to be racing, I’d love to compete in the NASCAR Late Model circuit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.