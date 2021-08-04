Laurence Vincent Lapointe paddles to first women’s Olympic canoe sprint podium

Laurence Vincent Lapointe has made history, paddling her way to the first ever Olympic podium in women’s canoe sprint.
She won silver in the women’s C-1 200m at the Sea Forest Waterway to kick off Day 13 on a nice note for Team Canada.
To get to the final, Vincent Lapointe first had to get through the semifinals earlier in the morning. Both Canadians finished third in their semis to advance to the eight-boat race for the medals. They had easily qualified for the semifinals by winning their heats the day before.
Though women have been competing in kayak events at the Olympic Games since London 1948, Tokyo 2020 marked the first time that women’s canoe events were included on the program. It was only about a decade ago that the women’s C-1 200m was first included at the ICF World Championships, debuting in 2010 when Vincent Lapointe was crowned the first ever world champion in the event.
