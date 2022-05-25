Late game surge delivers Celtix win over Dollard

A pair of goals late in the game gave the visiting Haut Richelieu Celtix a 3-2 win over Dollard in U13M AAA play of the Quebec Development League Saturday afternoon on Dollard’s pitch two. “It was a good effort by the team,” Dollard head coach Gilles Grego said. “My mission each outing for this team is to apprentice in the sport and to improve their skills. In two, three years they’ll have a good comprehension of the game.”
It was a back and forth contest with the two opponents making ventures into their respective attacking thirds with solid defending and timely saves by both keepers holding the scoreline tight.
The home side did strike first as Dollard took a 1-0 lead when Emmanuel Kwabla sidestepped Celtix defenders moved in close and guided the ball into the low left corner in the 15th minute of play. The visitors pulled even on a penalty kick that was awarded for a foul on a Celtix player in the Dollard box. That allowed Sam Bombele Lifafu to step to the spot and he made no mistake as he directed a shot past Dollard keeper Alexy Sukonnik in the 23rd minute of play.
Haut Richelieu built momentum on that tally as play entered into the middle frame of the game. The Celtix applied pressure but key saves by Sukonnik held the game level at one goal apiece. Tristan Robinson returned the lead to Dollard on a goal born of anticipation and first to the ball hustle. When the Celtix put the ball in play from deep on the right side along the outside of their box, Robinson raced to the loose ball and sent it into the unattended Celtix goal as keeper Samsy Keita was caught out of position. That allowed Dollard to carry a 2-1 advantage into the break.
It was inspired play by Haut Richelieu’s Gianni Todarello that delivered the win to the Celtix as he recorded a pair of goals in just over a one minute span. Todarello tied the score at 2-2 in the 18th minute of the third period as he shook off a trio of Dollard defenders turned on the ball with a strike that found the inside of the right post. When play resumed the Celtix gained control from Dollard and Todarello raced between two Dollard defenders and delivered the game winning goal.
