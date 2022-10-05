Late game drama ends in Pierrefonds win

He Pierrefonds Dodgers took a 9-8 decision over the visiting Valleyfield Reds in 11U A play of Lac St. Louis Fall Ball Saturday morning at Grier Park in a match with plenty of late game drama. The culmination of that drama was a walk off single by Jonah Ohayon that cashed in Julian Anghel for the game winning run.
The story begins with the Reds trailing 8-2 heading into their final at bats where they proceeded to erupt for six runs to pull even. In the home half of their at bats the Dodgers were down to their final out with the potential of extra-innings a definite possibility. The rally began with a walk to Anghel and by the time Ohayon stepped to the plate the bases were loaded. Ohayon saw what he liked and spanked a single to send Anghel racing home to end the game. Steve Mazzarella picked-up the win on the mound for Pierrefonds.
Pierrefonds built to a 6-0 lead, opening the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first and then added five runs in the home half of the third. In that surge the Dodgers cranked out six hits, including five two baggers, added in a couple of stolen bases and took advantage of a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball to score five. Ohayon, Mazzarella, Juliette Isada, Brayden Boyer and Caden Brookman all touched home.
The Reds got on the board in the top of the third as Léopold Spénard went yard for a home run. In the top of the fourth a leadoff walk to Tommy-Lee Gero turned into Valleyfield’s second run of the game.
Ethan McGrath had a key hit in the Reds’ rally in the top of the sixth as his double produced a pair of runs, he later scored as well. Bringing the visitors even at 8-8 were Zachary Leduc, Félix Chiasson, McGrath, Charles Lemieux, Spénard and Bas Nieuwenhof.
