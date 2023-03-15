Last second heroics delivers tie to U15 AAA Elite Lions

It was a seesaw battle between the Lac St. Louis Lions and the visiting College Charles Lemoyne Dynamiques in U15 AAA play of the Ligue de Hockey d’Excellence du Quebec (LHEQ). The thrusts and parries saw the Lions pulling out a dying seconds tally to earn a 3-3 tie at the Dollard Civic Centre on a goal by William Yared with 18 seconds to play.
It took precision shots and perfect plays to find the back of the net for both opponents as the goaltenders were both spot on in their play. CCL’s Vincent Moreau and the Lions Luca Campo came up huge multiple times during the match to keep it a low scoring affair.
The visitors opened the scoring 2:32 from the opening faceoff as a hot shot from the left point by Olivier Tétreault was deflected up under the crossbar by Maxime Buri putting the Dynamiques up 1-0. That was the lone goal of the opening period as Moreau and Campeau frustrated all shooters.
The Lions upped the pressure as play started in the middle frame and that paid off 6:56 into the period. Amelio Santini raced down the right side broke to the middle, split the CCL defence and calmly slipped the disk under Moreau to pull even. It remained that way through the balance of the second as the Lions had to fend off CCL through a pair of minors and a major that carried over to the start of the third. The combination of the penalty killing units and the play of Campo the Lions weathered the disadvantage situation.
Just after the balnce of the major penalty expired the Dynamiques pulled ahead 2-1 when Benjamin Olivier one-timed a pass from William Frenette directly in front of Campo, sending his shot high into the net 1:36 into the third.
The game was moving deep into the third frame with CCL holding onto their one goal lead 2-1 lead. With 5:05 to play Dylan Rozzi delivered the tying tally on a tic-tac-toe passing play. Rozzi guided the puck into the open left side thanks to passes from Yared and Santini. CCL wasted little time reclaiming the lead as it was 3-2 a mere 39 seconds later when Samuel Roy carved from the right to find the inside of the left post. The Lions Clawed back one more time as with 1:12 to go Campo was lifted in favour of the extra skater and that paid off. Jason Faith spotted Yared on the left post and sent a tape-to-tape pass that Yared immediately deposited into the net putting the game all square at 3-3.
