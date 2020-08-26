A tradition for the 440 Chevrolet Laval Pirates of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League is to recognize the 22-year-old players leaving the junior ranks at the final home game of the regular season. With the shortened season, this took place on Tuesday evening, August 18 prior to the Pirates facing the Repentigny Royal. In his final regular season home appearance, Kirkland’s Tyler Havlena was recognized for his time with the Pirates before the opening pitch. Pirates’ president Jacques Continelli presented a commemorative plaque to Tyler-socially distancing of course to mark the occasion. Havlena made his debut with Laval on May 13 in 2017 and has been a mainstay with the Pirates over his four seasons of service. Consistency is the key to Havlena’s play as he has appeared in 152 games, including post-season contests, with more to come as the season continues. Havlena has recorded 445 plate appearances with 125 hits for a career .281 batting average that has produced 63 RBI’s. He has 23 doubles and five homeruns to his credit as well as having 16 walks. A multi-sport athlete, Havlena also has excelled in hockey and football but baseball is his passion, a passion Havlena shares with younger players as an instructor. A former John Abbott Islander, he is a member of the Concordia Stingers baseball team since 2018 but there will be no season as due to COVID-19 the Stingers have decided not to play in 2020.
Last season in the junior ranks for Kirkland’s Tyler Havlena
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
