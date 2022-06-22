Last at bats rally gives Pierrefonds win over St. Laurent

The Pierrefonds Dodgers dodged a loss to the visiting St. Laurent Crush in 13U A play last Wednesday night at Alexander Park. The Dodgers rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-9 victory over the Crush in Lac St. Louis Baseball League action.
The Crush held leads from the first inning onward and headed into the bottom of the sixth with a 7-4 edge. That’s when the home side combined four hits with a trio of miscues to put the runs on the board for the win.
In the top of the first Adamo Poser and Alexander Cohen touched home to put St. Laurent up 2-0. In the home half of the first Sebastien DiFoglio cracked a double, his first of two two baggers in the game, stole third and reached home on an error to make it a 2-1 contest.
St. Laurent upped their lead to 7-1 with a five run second inning as Akshay Kakkar, Cohen, Dean Karaminas, Nikolas Beauchamp and Laurent Filteau all made their way home. Pierrefonds got two back on a leadoff walk to Andrew Lisiak saw him touch home on a double by Giulio Deloca, who scored from third on a groundout to short. In the bottom of the fourth DiFoglio singled, stole second and third then raced home on a groundout to second making it a 7-4 game.
Singles by Kakkar and Filteau turned into runs in the top of the fourth giving the Crush a 9-4 edge. The Dodgers were handcuffed in their at bats in the fourth and fifth innings. The same held true for St. Laurent in their final two at bats as David Kayden and Riley Standimir, who would get the win, shut down the Crush.
Standimir started out the rally as he singled, stole second and scored the first of six runs on DiFoglio’s second double of the game. DiFoglio scored next followed by Kayden, Alessio Pizzuco, Henry Wu, Logan Greer and with the winning run Gabriel Formoso scoring on Isaac Witcher’s walk-o
