Larry Walker finally is in Cooperstown

It is a title that Larry Walker never considered he would carry but as of Wednesday September 4 the title that will now follow the former Expo is Hall of Fame player Larry Walker. “I never really considered myself a Hall of Famer,” Larry Walker said during his pre-induction Zoom conference. “There was never any thought in my head that, yeah, this is going to happen.”
The five time all-star made the grade in his tenth and final year on the ballot with a surge in voting that pushed him over the brink to gain entrance. “To be completely honest, I didn’t pay much attention the first few years,” Walker said. “I knew my percentages would be between maybe five and 22. Then, the last few years, it grabbed my attention pretty good.”
There have been many sleepless or nights with little sleep for Walker since finding out he would be entering the Hall, more so with the induction ceremony quickly approaching. “Well, stepping into a batter’s box with 50,000 people in the stands, there’s really not many nerves,” He said. “And if there are, they don’t last very long. But as we get closer and closer and now we’re within a week (of the ceremony), there are nights when I don’t go to sleep and if I do go to sleep, it’s not for very long because I keep waking up and it’s all going through my head. So believe me, the butterflies are here right now and there are a lot of them.”
It might be a short drive from Utica NY to Cooperstown but it was a long road from Walker’s start in professional baseball with the Utica Blue Sox in Short Season A ball to making it into the pantheon as a hall of famer. From his start in 1985, Walker honed his skills over the next four seasons working his way up the Expos farm system. Not even the setback of an extensive knee injury stopped him from making it to the show. In 1989 Walker made his Montreal Expos debut on August 16 and he became a five-tool talent over the next six seasons with Montreal. “The Expos years were where I basically learned everything,” he said. “I came into baseball very raw and a little behind everybody, so they gave me the opportunity to learn the game, to move up in my career and then I did one year at every level until I made it to the big leagues. You know without the Montreal Expos, we might not be having this conversation right now because baseball might not have been something that I did.”
The Maple Ridge, BC native has always said that baseball found him more than he found baseball as Walker, like most Canadian youths, was busy playing hockey. “When I was cut for the second year in a row by the Regina Pats I had the opportunity to go to Swift Current,” he said. “I drove into the town and I stopped at the rink and I looked around and I don’t know why but I said you know what this isn’t for me and I decided I wasn’t going to pursue hockey. We turned around drove back home to Maple Ridge British Columbia and that’s when it ended. And that’s when baseball kind of came knocking on my door, I didn’t knock on its.”
When baseball entered the picture, even as raw a talent as Walker was, he was noticed by scouts and even made the Canadian National junior team. The Expos, Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs showed interest in the future major leaguer but it was Montreal scout Bob Rogers who signed Walker to his first contract, which included a modest $1,500 signing bonus.
The three time batting champion, three time Silver Slugger recipient and seven time Gold Glove winner will be entering the Hall as the first Canadian position player, joining fellow Canadian pitcher Fergie Jenkins. “It’s obviously a big thrill to join Fergie and be one of two who have made it,” he said. “Obviously there’s more coming from north of the border. There’s some really good talent, Joey Votto, with what he’s doing. It’s beyond a big thrill to have the maple leaf tattooed on my arm and (to be) going into the Hall of Fame.”
Walker’s trip to Cooperstown was delayed by a year due to the pandemic but, “no worries,” he said. “I’d waited 10 years, what’s one more year; this is a piece of cake right now.”
