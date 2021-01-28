Large Quebec representation on 2021 National Boccia Training Squad

Fourteen athletes have been named to the 2021 National Boccia Training Squad with 10 coming from Quebec. The group is a mix of Paralympic medal hopefuls and Next Generation athletes, who will move forward for the upcoming season.
Tokyo medal contenders include Cote St. Luc’s Alison Levine, Montreal’s Iulian Ciobanu, Marco Dispaltro from St. Jerome and NextGen athlete Danik Allard of Bois de Filion will all be a part of the squad this year in their quest for success at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. All four made the grade for Tokyo during qualification in 2019. Seeing as there were no competitions in 2020 was part of the reasoning behind Head Coach Mario Delisle’s decision to keep the same team for 2021.
“Everyone showed a lot of resilience last year and all the athletes deserve another year in the program, Mario Delisle said. “In 2021 we are looking forward to the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a few of our athletes and the 2021 Regional Championship at the end of the year with our full team.”
The National Boccia Training Squad was able to continue to train in 2020 thanks to Return to Training Guidelines devised by the organization. Despite boccia athletes being a vulnerable group to COVID-19, all athletes remained in good health over the course of the training period and abided by the restrictions put in place.
2019 Canadian Boccia Championship medallists, Éric Bussière of Verchères, Montreal’s Éric Lefebvre, Quebec City’s Marylou Martineau and Philippe Lord of Blainville all secured spots on the team for 2021. Montreal’s Dave Richer and Joëlle Guérette round out the Quebec contingent. Coach Delisle is joined by coaches César Nicolai, Simon Larouche and Ed Richardson.
The Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) will decide next month whether the 2021 Póvoa Boccia World Open in Portugal will take place in July. All other sanctioned events until then have been cancelled. The Tokyo Paralympics are still scheduled for August 24 to September 5, 2021.
