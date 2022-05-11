Lanctot paces Lakeshore to win over Victoriaville

Jessica Lanctot continued to show a scoring touch as she helped pace U16F AAA Lakeshore to a 5-1 victory over Victoriaville Saturday afternoon on their home pitch at Benevoles. Lanctot opened the scoring and her second goal stood as the game winner. That two goal effort gave her five goals in Lakeshore’s first two games of the campaign in the Quebec Elite Soccer League.
Lakeshore opened the scoring on a set piece from the left corner started by Lanctot, she accepted a return pass and arched the ball from 25 yards out into the mesh putting the home team up 1-0 during the 10th minute of play.
Victoriaville had made some advances into Lakeshore territory but was denied by the solid saves keeper Danica Watson made. The visitors’ persistence was rewarded in the 30th minute when Nathaelle Vigneault nailed a perfectly placed shot from the top of the box into the top right corner making it a 1-1 contest.
That tie didn’t last long as Lanctot replied a minute later to return the lead to Lakeshore 2-1. Lakeshore swarmed the Victoriaville box on a through ball with the initial shot rebounding out to the foot of Lanctot who wasted no time returning the ball into the unattended net for the go ahead goal.
Lakeshore added to the lead in the 43rd minute when Fay Campeau wired a shot past Victoriaville keeper Rose Baril from 12 yards out, sending the game into the break with Lakeshore leading 3-1. “It was important in getting (our) momentum back quickly,”Lakeshore head coach Jay-Sun Richard said. “It was more important getting that third goal before the half. I feel that going into the second half with a two goal lead changed the way (Victoriaville) came out compared to wat they would have done if it was a one goal game.”
Victoriaville pressed to try and cut into the Lakeshore lead but was denied by keeper Watson and good ball possession by Lakeshore. Danica Banham made it 4-1 in the 65th minute when her shot glanced off the hands of Baril and into the net. Lakeshore closed out the scoring with a 90th minute tally off a corner from the left as the incoming ball went off the leg of Maya Marolly and over the goal line. “We let them have a bit more space than we’d have liked to in the first half,” Richard said. “We made some adjustments for the second half to give them less space and that gave us more ball possession and chances.”
