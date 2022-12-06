Lakeshore wins battle of the cats in Dollard tournament play

The Lakeshore Leopards leapt to a 6-1 win over the LaSalle Panthers in their opening game in the U15 B Division of the Dollard Hockey Tournament last Wednesday evening at the Dollard Civic Centre.
It was more like three mini games in one as each period told a different story. The first period saw Lakeshore large and in charge as they built up a 6-0 lead. The middle tract found LaSalle caging the Leopards as it was a scoreless second period for both teams. The final act of this three part play had the Panthers hard work being rewarded as they scored the shutout buster while continuing to hold Lakeshore off the ledger.
Lakeshore’s Oscar Popoff popped off a pair to open and close the scoring for the Leopards. Popoff bested LaSalle netminder Giuseppe Tenore 31 seconds from the opening faceoff. He had the lone goal of the second period to give Lakeshore their six goal cushion. Victor Donski’s two tallies bookended a pair of goals by Jackson Matusz. Donski also had a helper as he set-up Matusz’s second marker.
LaSalle pressed for their goal to break the ice but could not get past Leopards’ goalie Musa Fitzgerald through the opening two periods of play. The persistence of LaSalle paid off early in the third period as Niko Lemay ruined Fitzgerald’s shutout bid. Lemay found an opening on the right side and slid the puck home to make it a 6-1 match at the 1:51 mark of the third.
That was the only blip on the radar for Fitzgerald as he slammed the door shut through the remaining 8:09 minutes of play.
