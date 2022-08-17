Lakeshore U16 F AA stampede to Calgary Cup Championship

The Lakeshore U16 F AA soccer squad headed west for the annual Calgary Cup and returned back home as the champions.
The competition was strong from the west as Lakeshore faced Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg but the girls were the beasts from the east as they defeated the Bonivital Soccer Club out of Winnipeg 4-1 to take the championship banner.
In round robin play Lakeshore had a 1-1-1 win-loss-tie record and thanks to strong statistics and head to head match-ups finished second and earned a berth in the title tilt. The players were true to their word with every member turning in their best performance of the season. The complete game effort delivered the 4-1 victory.
1st row left to right:
Emma Carveth, Catherine Guirguis, Josie Amato, Daphnée Dumont, Keira Ouimet, Emilia Perdomo, Valentina Anzini, Sydney Sakauye
2nd row left to right:
Sue Ng (Manager), Mark Weightman (Head Coach), Jackie Mahboub, Sarah-Jeanne Giunta, Linda Wang, Mackenzie Baldry, Leslie Cuddihy, Ella Braam, Julia Bertone, Sophia Bouhafs, Addison Foy, Steve Anzini (Assistant Coach)
