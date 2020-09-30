Sunday afternoon the Lakeshore U14 A girls took a dominating 11-2 victory over the MRO Griffons in Lac St. Louis Division 1 play on their home pitch of City Lane 2 in Beaconsfield. The home side rolled to a 7-0 lead at the half propelled by a four goal performance off the cleat of Maria Del Tedesco. Her fourth goal to close out the opening half was the goal of the game as she timed a heel kick to bury the ball in the net. Adding to the first half tallies were Savreen Dhillon,Mina Elsa Radmard and Naomi Nadeau. Lakeshore spent a majority of time in the Griffons’ zone and it was playmaking that set the table for the goals. “It’s a case of ball possession and holding our structure,” Lakeshore coach SarahMoffat said. “We are focusing on having the girls ready for next season and the season after as we move to 11 a-side from nine a side play.” When the teams came out of the break, MRO played with more jump in their game. In the first minute the Griffons notched the shutout buster to make it 7-1. MRO was defending stronger and made more advances into the attacking third of the pitch, challenging Lakeshore. Persistence paid off for the home team as they did manage a quartet of goals in the second half of play. Mikela Aitkin, Amarra McFarlane, Deandra Teodori and Cara Maeve Taguchi all chipped in with tallies. MRO managed to best Lakeshore keeper Olivia Machan but she was sharp on several second half challenges from her opponents. “When we succeed it’s as a team,” Lakeshore coach Johanne Armstrong said. “It comes from the work of the entire team.” MRO welcomes Ile Bizard on Saturday afternoon at Beaubien while Lakeshore will face St. Lazare Hudson on Sunday morning at City Lane 2.
Lakeshore U14 A girls dominate against MRO
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
