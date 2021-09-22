Lakeshore U-19 girls softball squad golden at the Provincials

At the Quebec Provincial Championships held in Chateauguay last weekend the Lakeshore U19 girls capped off an amazing run as they took the title after besting the Rafales Noir from Saint Eustache 12-5 in the title tilt.
Lakeshore started on the right nite at the tournament as they dropped the host Chateauguay Black Panthers 7-4.
Right fielder Rosie Page put the exclamation point on the victory as she made a spectacular shoestring catch ending the game and snuffing out a potential Black Panther rally.
Lakeshore’s bats were popping in the championship meeting as Kenzie Macdonald cracked out two homers while Kaitlyn Rozon belted one dinger, Leslie Harmidy had a consistent day at the plate lashing out three hits in the win.
On defence, Lakeshore’s fielders held their opponents scoreless through five innings with plays like left fielder Alex Montpetit’s catch and release of a frozen rope of a throw to Noemie Deziel at second to double off a Saint Eustache runner. Kaitlyn Rozon came in as the closer and slammed the door shut for the win. Tournament MVP honours went to Lakeshore’s Kenzie MacDonald. Through a total team effort, Lakeshore was rewarded for a season of hard work with the Provincial title.
Bottom left to right: Laura Woo , Ashley Eeet, Lara Kahn, Alex Montpetit Rosie Page
Top row: Coach Ian McGregor , Kayleigh Slater , Kenzie MacDonald ,Leslie Harmidy, Lauren Gale, Kaitlyn Rozon , Hazel Gerber Noemie Deziel Coach Sam KahnCoach Jimmy Woo
Missing from photo Sarah Commisso
