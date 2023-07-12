Lakeshore squeaks by St. Laurent in 11U B play

The 11U B Lakeshore Lynx 1 squad survived a last inning comeback bid by the St. Laurent Giants to take a 4-3 victory at Harris Park in Lac St. Louis baseball action.Trailing by three runs in the top of the fifth, the Giants rallied for a pair of runs but fell short of pulling equal with the home side.
The Lynx got on the board first in the home half of the first inning thanks to a trio of singles. Juan Martinez, hitting out of the two slot, spanked a single and would eventually score. He advanced on Logan Pesce’s single and touched home on a single by Luca Caucci.
St. Laurent pulled even in the top of the third as they bunched together three hits with two outs to make it a 1-1 match. Nicolas Mousseau had a single then advanced on Lukas Mugerman’s hit and scored on a double by Oliver Mousseau.
Lakeshore unleashed some power in the bottom of fourth to take a 4-1 advantage. Nathan Pollock unloaded on the ball for a home run. Martinez singled for a second time in the game and raced around the bases when Dante Zapata zapped a triple. Zapata came in to score on a ground out for the third Lynx run of the inning.
There was double trouble for the Lynx as the Giants had two baggers by Jacob Lachance, who came in to score on Mugerman’s two out double. Mugerman made it a one run contest when he raced home on clutch hitting by Francis Chawan who singled. That would be it for the Giants as the Lynx got the final out for the win.
Pollock and Zapata combined their efforts on the mound for the Lakeshore victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.