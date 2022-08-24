Lakeshore solid in win over Valleyfield Reds

The Valleyfield Reds were calling no mas Marco Ma as the Lakeshore Lynx player helped to propel his team to an 11-3 win over the Reds with a five run performance in 13U A play past week. Ma drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the third, and a triple in the fifth at Beaconsfield’s Beacon Hill diamond.
Lakeshore Lynx Peewee A got on the board in the first inning taking a 4-0 lead on a trio of hits. Jacob Leblanc who singled and stole second and third came home on Jacob Van Rootselaar’s ground out. Noah Humes doubled and scored on Ma’s single. Ma and Alex Mucci literally stole two points as the duo stole second third and home. Lakeshore stole eight of their 10 stolen bases in their opening at bats.
The Lynx added a pair in the bottom of the third with Van Rootselaar and Humes touching home on a Ma single.
In the fifth Lakeshore exploded for five runs led by Ma, Jackson Matusz, and Alex Belliveau, all knocking in runs in the inning. Van Rootselaar, Humes, Ma, Nucci and Matusz added to Lakeshore’s point total.
Van Rootselaar got the start for the Lynx, allowing one hit, zero walks and zero runs over one inning of work. Nucci had the lion’s share of work going three innings allowing three runs on two hits, struck out six Reds while issuing one free pass. Belliveau had one perfect inning with no runs, no hits and no walks. Humes closed out the game, giving up one run on a pair of hits, struck out two.
The Reds broke the shutout in the top of the third as Étienne Quévillon cracked a triple then scored on Zack Lamothe’s single. In their at bats in the fourth Valleyfield added a run as Antoine Hébert showed his base running skills as he stole home. In their final turn at the plate William Gallinger double followed by a Hébert single and ground out by Nicolas Moreno brought Gallinger home.
Gallinger started on the hill for the Reds, over three innings he allowed seven hits, six runs, a trio of walks while striking out one. Nicolas Moreno and Xavier Page entered the game in relief, throwing one inning and two-thirds innings respectively.
