Lakeshore shuts out Dorval in boys U14 match-up

Lakeshore took a 2-0 decision over Dorval on their home pitch at Benevoles Park in Kirkland in Lac St. Louis Region soccer action.
The wind kicked in at game time making low level tactics a necessity in attacking and defending. Both sides played a cautious brand of soccer not wanting to make an error with the ball ending up in the net. The back line play of Lakeshore and Dorval minimized any scoring chances and set pieces off of equally earned corners produced no joy. Lakeshore’s keeper Tamby Deachuck and his counterpart from Dorval Lucas Mapp stayed alert and handled any ball sent their way with ease.
Lakeshore managed to get the opening tally on a perfect play to get the ball past Mapp. Oliver Langford sent a precision through ball right to where it needed to be. That pass allowed Alex Ferreira Da Silva-Blair to control the ball, patiently side-step Mapp and guide the ball into the open net 13 minutes into the opening half. That marker would stand as the game-winner. Play carried on in the opening 35 minutes of play with no shots of consequence allowing Dorval to pot the equalizer or Lakeshore to add to their lead.
When play opened for the second stanza, both sides went on the attack looking to score. It was Lakeshore adding a second goal on a corner from the right in the 43rd minute of play to make it a 2-0 contest. The ball was sent into traffic in the Dorval box with Nathan Buche focusing on the incoming ball and flicked it into the mesh for the score.
Dorval played with more sense of urgency, looking to get one past Deachuck. The visitors had several opportunities on net front scrambles but the persistence of the Lakeshore defenders ended with clearing the ball out of the danger zone. Time ran out for Dorval as Deachuck earned the clean sheet in the Lakeshore victory.
