Lakeshore’s U19 girls earn berth in softball Provincials

The Lakeshore U-19 Girls softball team has won the Lac Saint Louis Regional tournament championship. The team went 3-1 in round robin play and then defeated Presqu-Ille in the semi final contest by a 7-2 score. That set the stage for Lakeshore to face host club Chateauguay with Lakeshore coming away with an 11-1 victory to take the regional crown. Highlights of the game included Ashley Eeet cracking a triple, Leslie Harmidy’s great defensive plays at first base and the MVP of the game Kaitlyn Rozon who pitched a complete game victory. It was a total team performance throughout the tournament as Lakeshore allowed 21 runs in six games for a 3.5 ERA. Lara Kahn was solid catching; Kayleigh Slater was another MVP when it came to pitching and Sarah Commisso swung a hot bat. Lakeshore will return to Chateauguay for the Provincials being held September 17th -19th.
Bottom row from left:
Sarah Commisso, Lara Kahn,
Hazel Gerber and Laura Woo
Top row:
Coach Sam Kahn, Leslie Harmidy, Roseline Page, Alexandra Montpetit,
Kaitlyn Rozon, Noémie Deziel,
Ashley Eeet, Kayleigh Slater,
Coach Ian McGregor and
Coach Jimmy Woo.
Not in photo - Lauren Gale.
